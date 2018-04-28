Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Last Jeep Wrangler JK rolls off assembly line in Toledo
Published: April 28, 2018 - 6:55 PM
Associated Press
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Last Jeep Wrangler JK rolls off assembly line in Toledo Updated April 28th, 2018 6:55 PM
Paperwork on $3 million campaign loan raises questions for Mary Taylor, husband April 27th, 2018 9:19 PM
Restaurants calm customers, say their romaine is safe April 27th, 2018 6:07 PM
Business news briefs, April 28: GM takes hit in first quarter April 27th, 2018 5:57 PM

THE LATEST

U.S. reaffirms its ‘ironclad commitment’ to defend South Korea April 28th, 2018 7:39 PM
Mariners 12, Indians 4: Carlos Carrasco hit hard in blowout loss to Mariners April 28th, 2018 7:38 PM
Browns coach Hue Jackson leaves door ajar for No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield to start April 28th, 2018 7:32 PM
Browns notebook: Running back Nick Chubb took a difficult path to the NFL April 28th, 2018 7:31 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal