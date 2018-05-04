Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Missing man’s body found in Ohio home that burned down last year
Published: May 4, 2018 - 3:11 PM
Full Screen Linked Image
Associated Press
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

GOP candidate sues Trump-backed rival Jim Renacci in Ohio U.S. Senate race Updated May 4th, 2018 3:57 PM
Google to verify identity of U.S. political ad buyers Updated May 4th, 2018 2:09 PM
Ohio auditor subpoenaing data from closed online school ECOT Today May 4th, 2018 4:28 PM
Trump says he’d ’love to’ talk to Mueller, wants fairness Updated May 4th, 2018 12:45 PM

THE LATEST

Cavaliers notebook: LeBron credits Raptors coach with helping him develop into more complete player Updated May 4th, 2018 4:25 PM
Ohio zoo’s aardvark contributes to national animal milk research Today May 4th, 2018 2:11 PM
GOP candidate sues Trump-backed rival Jim Renacci in Ohio U.S. Senate race Updated May 4th, 2018 3:57 PM
Missing man’s body found in Ohio home that burned down last year Updated May 4th, 2018 3:11 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal