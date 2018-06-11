Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
New Philadelphia woman swept away by flooding while checking on goats dies
Published: June 11, 2018 - 1:22 PM

Associated Press

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

New Philadelphia woman swept away by flooding while checking on goats dies Updated June 11th, 2018 1:22 PM
Black bear spotted in Wadsworth neighborhood Today June 11th, 2018 2:08 PM
Report shows record number of drug overdose deaths in Cuyahoga County Updated June 11th, 2018 12:50 PM
Responder systems in Cincinnati to be upgraded after trapped teen’s death Updated June 11th, 2018 12:24 PM

THE LATEST

New Philadelphia woman swept away by flooding while checking on goats dies Updated June 11th, 2018 1:22 PM
Report shows record number of drug overdose deaths in Cuyahoga County Updated June 11th, 2018 12:50 PM
Responder systems in Cincinnati to be upgraded after trapped teen’s death Updated June 11th, 2018 12:24 PM
Police stun gun subdues Massillon man in Sunday morning disturbance Today June 11th, 2018 11:33 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal