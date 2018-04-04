Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Ohio man dies after being pulled from ocean in Florida
Published: April 4, 2018 - 1:53 PM
Associated Press
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Youth baseball league raffling off AR-15, other guns Updated April 4th, 2018 2:56 PM
Akron-area leaders pledge to honor MLK’s legacy and build a beloved community Updated April 4th, 2018 2:43 PM
Movie review: Mediocre ‘Blockers’ does offer a few good laughs Updated April 4th, 2018 2:35 PM
AxessPointe Community Health Center more than doubles size of its Arlington Street location Today April 4th, 2018 2:52 PM

THE LATEST

2018 NFL mock draft roundup: What the Cleveland Browns can get in a trade Today April 4th, 2018 3:01 PM
Youth baseball league in Stark County raffling off AR-15, other guns Today April 4th, 2018 3:03 PM
Akron-area leaders pledge to honor MLK’s legacy and build a beloved community Updated April 4th, 2018 2:43 PM
Movie review: Mediocre ‘Blockers’ does offer a few good laughs Updated April 4th, 2018 2:35 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal