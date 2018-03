Ohio man faces death sentence in killing of 2 officers

Westerville, Ohio Police Chief Joe Morbitzer, left, discusses the indictment against the man accused of killing two officers with the suburban department in February in a case carrying the possibility of a death sentence, at a news conference attended by Columbus police Detective Gregory Sheppard, right, on Friday, March 23, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Morbitzer said he's confident justice will be done in the case. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

By Andrew Welsh-Huggins

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.