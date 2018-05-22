Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Ohio State president seeks info about alleged misconduct by former university doctor
Published: May 22, 2018 - 10:38 AM
Full Screen Linked Image
By Andrew Welsh-Huggins
Associated Press
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Ohio State president seeks info about alleged misconduct by former university doctor Updated May 22nd, 2018 10:38 AM
State Route 8 northbound to close Wednesday night Updated May 22nd, 2018 10:05 AM
Tallmadge police investigate break-ins at Public Storage Updated May 22nd, 2018 8:17 AM
Wooster man killed in motorcycle accident Updated May 22nd, 2018 8:02 AM

THE LATEST

Ohio State president seeks info about alleged misconduct by former university doctor Updated May 22nd, 2018 10:38 AM
State Route 8 northbound to close Wednesday night Updated May 22nd, 2018 10:05 AM
Tallmadge police investigate break-ins at Public Storage Updated May 22nd, 2018 8:17 AM
Wooster man killed in motorcycle accident Updated May 22nd, 2018 8:02 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal