Ohio woman gets a marching band to celebrate 100th birthday

Marge LoCicero, left, celebrates her 100th birthday at Marian Assisted Living Center in Boardman, Ohio Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. LoCicero kiddingly told people she wanted a marching band to celebrate her 100th birthday. Dozens of Boardman High School band members then filled a hallway with music and arrived at the party to play "Happy Birthday" and a few other songs for LoCicero, who described the surprise as "wonderful." (William D. Lewis/The Vindicator via AP)

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.