Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Pair of cows wander onto Ohio interstate, semi hits, kills 1
Published: June 1, 2018 - 12:00 PM

Associated Press

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Trump takes aim at Canada as U.S. protest his tariffs Updated June 1st, 2018 12:54 PM
It’s National Doughnut Day; get your free treat Today June 1st, 2018 12:47 PM
Shawn Grate gets death penalty for strangling 2 women in vacant Ashland home Updated June 1st, 2018 12:29 PM
State Trooper spies shotgun in back of an SUV after shooting, Akron man arrested Updated June 1st, 2018 12:15 PM

THE LATEST

Shawn Grate gets death penalty for strangling 2 women in vacant Ashland home Updated June 1st, 2018 12:29 PM
State Trooper spies shotgun in back of an SUV after shooting, Akron man arrested Updated June 1st, 2018 12:15 PM
‘Lake Jump’ T-shirts on sale to commemorate Browns coach Hue Jackson’s plunge Friday afternoon Updated June 1st, 2018 12:01 PM
Pair of cows wander onto Ohio interstate, semi hits, kills 1 Updated June 1st, 2018 12:00 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal