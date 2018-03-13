Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Police charge man in connection with Ohio hotel employee shooting
Published: March 13, 2018 - 7:00 PM
Full Screen Linked Image
Associated Press
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

People in the news: Joy Behar, Mike Pence, Madonna, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck March 13th, 2018 9:21 PM
Police charge man in connection with Ohio hotel employee shooting March 13th, 2018 7:00 PM
Village takes traffic camera case to state’s high court March 13th, 2018 6:30 PM
Russia calls poisoning accusations by Britain ‘nonsense’ March 13th, 2018 6:11 PM

THE LATEST

Joe Thomas says he has yet to decide future as Browns acquire veteran tackles Chris Hubbard, Donald Stephenson March 13th, 2018 9:34 PM
Cavs move J.R. Smith to second unit, will start Kyle Korver vs. Suns March 13th, 2018 8:52 PM
Police charge man in connection with Ohio hotel employee shooting March 13th, 2018 7:00 PM
After four seasons with Browns, Isaiah Crowell plans to sign three-year contract with Jets March 13th, 2018 6:48 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal