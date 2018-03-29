Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
St. Sebastian Parish School on two-hour delay due to small fire
Published: March 29, 2018 - 8:30 AM
Ohio.com staff
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

St. Sebastian Parish School on two-hour delay due to small fire Updated March 29th, 2018 8:30 AM
Mother files federal lawsuit after son slammed to ground in Canton school Updated March 29th, 2018 7:40 AM
Woman killed in trailer fire in Wayne County Updated March 29th, 2018 7:39 AM
Area around Jesus’ baptism site being cleared of land mines Updated March 29th, 2018 7:39 AM

THE LATEST

FirstEnergy Corp. closing all three nuclear power plants Updated March 29th, 2018 8:50 AM
St. Sebastian Parish School on two-hour delay due to small fire Updated March 29th, 2018 8:30 AM
Mother files federal lawsuit after son slammed to ground in Canton school Updated March 29th, 2018 7:40 AM
Woman killed in trailer fire in Wayne County Updated March 29th, 2018 7:39 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal