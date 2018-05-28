Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
WW II veteran gets high school diploma 74 years later
Published: May 28, 2018 - 10:00 AM

Associated Press

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

WW II veteran gets high school diploma 74 years later Updated May 28th, 2018 10:00 AM
Ohio man dies from injuries suffered in SUV fire Updated May 28th, 2018 9:10 AM
Things You Need to Know: Subtropical Storm Alberto closes in on Florida May 27th, 2018 10:09 PM
World news briefs: Italian plan for populist government falls apart May 27th, 2018 9:30 PM

THE LATEST

WW II veteran gets high school diploma 74 years later Updated May 28th, 2018 10:00 AM
Ohio man dies from injuries suffered in SUV fire Updated May 28th, 2018 9:10 AM
Rittman crews search for boy, 13, who went missing in Chippewa River May 27th, 2018 7:53 PM
Indians report: Top-heavy lineup searching for balance May 27th, 2018 7:39 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal