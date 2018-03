Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked

FILE - This Feb. 12, 2015 file photo shows signage for travel booking site Orbitz outside the building that houses its headquarters, in Chicago. Orbitz says a legacy travel booking platform may have been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of people that made purchases between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017. The company said Tuesday, March 20, 2018, about 880,000 payment cards were impacted. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

