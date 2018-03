Let the fights begin: TV ads attacking Republican gubernatorial candidates are airing

Ohio Attorney General and former U.S. Sen. Mike DeWine speaks before introducing Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted during a news conference at the University of Dayton to announce their decision to share the ticket in their bid for the Ohio governorship, Nov. 30, 2017, in Dayton. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Lt. Gov. and Governors race candidate Mary Taylor speaks alongside her newly announced running mate Nathan Estruth (right) during a news conference at the Cincinnati's City Gospel Mission, Jan. 10 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

