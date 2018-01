Bannon to exit Breitbart News Network after break with Trump

FILE- In this April 9, 2017, file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon steps off Air Force One as he arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Breitbart News Network announced Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that the former White House chief strategist is stepping down as chairman of the conservative news site. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

