On Trump’s plate: Congress, midterm elections, North Korea

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives to board Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in West Palm Beach, Fla., to return to Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Catherine Lucey

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.