End to government shutdown in sight as Dems halt filibuster

Image 1 of 10 Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives at the Capitol at the start of the third day of the government shutdown, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Schumer, arguably the most powerful Democrat in Washington, is trying to keep his party together to force a spending bill that would include protections for young immigrants. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Image 2 of 10 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., at the end of a close-door meeting with fellow Republican senators, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington on day three of the government shutdown. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Image 3 of 10 Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., comments on the government shutdown during a TV news interview at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Image 4 of 10 Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., takes an elevator after attending a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators during the government shutdown, Monday Jan. 22, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Image 5 of 10 Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., leaves after meeting with a bipartisan group of senators, Monday Jan. 22, 2018, on Day Three of the government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Image 6 of 10 White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to media outside the White House in Washington during a government shutdown , Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Image 7 of 10 Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., from left, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speak to reporters after working with a bipartisan group of moderate senators to find a way to reopen the government on the third day the federal shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Image 8 of 10 Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center, speaks to the media after attending a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, on Day Three of the government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Image 9 of 10 Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., center, followed by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, emerge from working with a bipartisan group of moderate senators to find a way to reopen the government on the third day the federal shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)