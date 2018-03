Trump is staffing — or casting — from Fox

2 / 3

In this March 14 file photo, Larry Kudlow, a long-time fixture on the CNBC business news network who previously served in the Reagan administration, is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. President Donald Trumps favorite TV network is increasingly serving as a West Wing casting couch, as the president reshapes his administration with camera-ready personalities. Trumps new national security adviser, John Bolton, is a former U.N. ambassador, a White House veteran _ and perhaps most importantly, a Fox News Channel talking head. Another recent TV-land addition to the Trump White House is former CNBC contributor Kudlow as top economic adviser. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)