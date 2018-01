Trump: No trip to London because of Obama’s embassy choice

Image 1 of 5 FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Trump used profane language Thursday, Jan. 11, as he questioned why the U.S. should permit immigrants from certain countries, according to three people briefed on the conversation. The White House did not deny the comment. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Image 2 of 5 A general view of the new United States Embassy building, with signs for the local railway stations outside, in London, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. President Donald Trump says he canceled upcoming trip to London because he doesn't like the choice of a new embassy. Some British lawmakers have questioned whether Trump would be welcome in London after some of his earlier comments. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

