Trump opens door to meeting Putin in D.C.

In this Nov. 11, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump (right) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (center) talk during the group photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam. The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump invited Russia's Vladimir Putin to Washington. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the White House was among "a number of potential venues" Putin and Trump discussed during a March 20 telephone conversation. (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP)

By Ken Thomas

Associated Press

