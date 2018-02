Trump says he’s willing to buck NRA; Congress not so sure

In this Feb. 22 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with state and local officials to discuss school safety in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In this Feb. 16 photo, President Donald Trump accompanied by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel (left) and Florida Gov. Rick Scott (right) speaks as they meet with law enforcement officers at Broward County Sheriff's Office in Pompano Beach, Fla., following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By Lisa Mascaro and Matthew Daly

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.