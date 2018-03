U.S. imposes sanctions on Russians for U.S. election meddling

2 / 2

In this Feb. 14, 2018 photo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his Russia-related investigation. The Treasury Department announced the sanctions amid withering criticism of Trump and his administration for failing to use the congressionally mandated authority to punish Russia for the election interference. Trump himself has been skeptical of the allegations. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)