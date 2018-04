U.S. punishes Russian oligarchs, officials with more sanctions

3 / 3

FILE In this file photo taken on Thursday, March 9, 2017, Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard troops Viktor Zolotov arrives to attend the annual meeting of Russian Interior Ministry in Moscow, Russia. As the chief of the recently created National Guard, he commands a force that numbers hundreds of thousands of troops and has a massive budget. The United States hit seven Russian oligarchs and 17 Russian government officials with sanctions on Friday for what it called "malign activity" around the world. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)