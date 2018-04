With a blow of whistle, Trump kicks off Easter Egg Roll

First lady Melania Trump walks back after participating in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump blow whistles to start a race at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

First lady Melania Trump reads from the book "You!" By Sandra Magsamen at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

First lady Melania Trump reads from the book "You!" By Sandra Magsamen at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump holds hands with the Easter Bunny on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

First lady Melania Trump pauses as she reads from the book "You!" By Sandra Magsamen at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump and the Easter Bunny, after speaking to the crowd on the Truman Balcony during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump arrives for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump, accompanied by his son Barron Trump, left, blows a whistle to start a race at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Darlene Superville

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.