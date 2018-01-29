Portman, Mandel back Ohio GOP Rep. Renacci for U.S. Senate

Published: January 29, 2018 - 3:47 PM
Professional softball: Future of Akron Racers in doubt, no pro games to be played at Firestone Stadium in 2018
Cavaliers 121, Pistons 104: New fourth-quarter rotation helps Cavs win back-to-back games for first time in six weeks
Cleveland Browns 2018 NFL mock draft roundup: Rebuilding the offense in one draft?
Nate Ulrich’s Browns analysis: Senior Bowl practices confirm No. 1 overall pick should come down to Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen
Cuyahoga Falls High School guidance counselor placed on leave for unbecoming conduct and revealing student information
Police: Husband of missing woman now says he tossed her in river after she died of natural causes
No class on Fridays; University of Akron to go to four-day schedule