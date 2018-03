Rep. Jim Renacci didn’t report $50K in donations as registered lobbyist

FILE In this Sept. 29, 2014, file photo, U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, speaks in Independence, Ohio. Renacci failed to disclose nearly $50,000 in political contributions while registered as a Washington lobbyist starting in the late 2000s, according to a review of federal records by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

Julie Carr Smyth

Associated Press

