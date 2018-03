Sacramento rally seeks justice for black man shot by police

Clark family attorney Benjamin Crump appears with community members before findings from the private autopsy of Stephon Clark were presented during a news conference at Sacramento Christian Center, Friday in Sacramento. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

Tonya Faison, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Sacramento, left, Katrina Simmons and community members listen to findings from the private autopsy of Stephon Clark during a news conference at Sacramento Christian Center, Friday in Sacramento. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

By Kathleen Ronayne

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.