Hopefuls audition to perform national anthem for RubberDucks at Canal Park

Parker Upton, 11 (left) and Tyson Bader, 11, try to keep themselves as their instruments warm as they wait in line during open auditions to perform the national anthem before one of the Akron RubberDucks 70 home games at Canal Park Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Richard McMaster (left) Jeff Domzalski, Stacy Knight and Joe Rogucki perform as the quartet the Good Knights during open auditions to perform the national anthem before one of the Akron RubberDucks 70 home games at Canal Park Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Davey Treen, 10 (cq) of Akron, sings the National Anthem during open auditions to perform it before one of the Akron RubberDucks 70 home games at Canal Park Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Erica Dawn of Akron, sings the National Anthem during open auditions to perform it before one of the Akron RubberDucks 70 home games at Canal Park Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

DeAngelo Graham of Akron, sings the National Anthem of during open auditions to perform it before one of the Akron RubberDucks 70 home games at Canal Park Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Joshua Johnson, 18, of Copley belts out the National Anthem during open auditions to perform the song before one of the Akron RubberDucks 70 home games at Canal Park Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Frank Ward (front) and Laurie Lashbrook, both associate professors of music-voice at the University of Akron, judge singers during open auditions to perform the national anthem before the Akron RubberDucks 70 home games at Canal Park Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Stan Cline of Wooster, dressed as a red, white and blued Statue of Liberty, sings the National Anthem during open auditions to perform it before one of the Akron RubberDucks 70 home games at Canal Park Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Amanda Garrett

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.