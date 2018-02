Good News, Feb. 12: Main Street Medina elects executive committee, presents annual awards

Seventh grade students at St. Francis de Sales Parish School spearheaded the Catholic Schools Week all-school service project. Over 230 care bags will be delivered to families with infants in the NICU at Akron Childrens Hospital.

