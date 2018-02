Wadsworth unveils first-ever slogan honoring Ohio Match Co.

The City of Wadsworth, A Community Unmatched is the city's new branding logo. The new branding initiative, celebrates the legacy of the now defunct, Ohio Match Company, makers of the blue tip match.

This Main Street Wadsworth logo is a part of the new branding campaign for the city.

Wadsworth's gazebo in the center of town. The city will be unveiling new logos and branding, including the tagline "a community unmatched". (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

The "Boy with the Leaky Boot" statue looks toward the gazebo in the center of downtown Wadsworth. The statue serves as a memorial to local men and women killed in combat. The city will be unveiling new logos and branding soon. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

