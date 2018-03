18 dead as Thai tour bus loses control, crashes off road

A mangled bus lies on its side as people look through debris scattered nearby Wednesday night, March 21, 2018 in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand. The chartered tour bus lost control on a downhill curve in Thailand's northeast and plunged off the side of the road. (Daily News via AP)

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.