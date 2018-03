50 days to UK royal wedding: Time for the personal touches

1 / 8

In this photo taken Wednesday March 28, 2018, Anna McGregor, director of the Wedding Gallery, shows some of her stock of wedding dresses as she speaks to the Associated Press at her gallery in London. The big decisions have been made: the venue, the guest list, the menu and the flowers. Now, with 50 days to go until the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it's time for the details that will make a large royal wedding feel personal and intimate. That's the view of Anna McGregor, director of the Wedding Gallery, one of Britain's leading wedding planning agencies. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)