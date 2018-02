6 dead, 76 missing after strong quake hits Taiwan

Image 1 of 5 In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center, is briefed at the site of a collapsed building from an earthquake, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Hualien, southeastern Taiwan. Rescuers continue to search for dozens of unaccounted people for in several buildings damaged by a strong earthquake near the island's eastern coast. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Image 2 of 5 In this image from TV, emergency services attend after a building collapsed onto it's side, following an earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, early Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. A magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck late Tuesday near the coast of Taiwan, and people may be trapped inside the building. (EBC via AP)

Image 3 of 5 A residential building leans on a collapsed first floor following an earthquake, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Hualien, southern Taiwan. Rescue crews continue to try free people from damaged buildings after a strong earthquake hit near Taiwan's east coast and killed at least four people. (Central News Agency via AP)

Image 4 of 5 Rescuers are seen entering a building that collapsed onto its side from an early morning 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Wednesday, Feb. 7 2018. Rescue workers are searching for any survivors trapped inside the building. (AP Photo/Tian Jun-hsiung)