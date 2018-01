Bomber in ambulance detonates at Afghan checkpoint; 95 dead, scores hurt

Image 1 of 5 A wounded man is assisted at the site of a deadly suicide attack in the center of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday. Afghan Public Health Ministry says dozens have been killed and over 100 wounded in a suicide car bomb attack in the capital. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)

Image 2 of 5 A security personnel points his pistol on a suspected ambulance driver at the site of a deadly suicide attack in the center of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday. Authorities say suicide car bomber killed dozens of people and wounded over 100 in an attack claimed by the Taliban in the Afghan capital Kabul, authorities said. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)

Image 3 of 5 Security forces inspect at the site of a deadly suicide attack in the center of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday. Authorities say suicide car bomber killed dozens of people and wounded over 100 in an attack claimed by the Taliban in the Afghan capital Kabul, authorities said. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)

Image 4 of 5 Security forces inspect at the site of a deadly suicide attack in the center of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday. A suicide car bomber killed at least 40 people and wounded about 140 more in an attack claimed by the Taliban on Saturday in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, authorities said. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)