Court adds 5th candidate to Mexico’s presidential ballot

FILE - This June 7, 2015 file photo shows Jaime Rodriguez, known as "El Bronco," then an independent candidate for governor, on his horse, in Villa de Garcia, Mexico. Mexico's top electoral court has ordered on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, that Rodriguez be added to the ballot for the July 1, 2018, presidential election. (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik, File)

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continue to enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subscribing is quick and easy.