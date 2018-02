Ethiopia declares state of emergency amid wide protests

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, during press conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Desalegn announced that he has submitted a resignation letter after the worst anti-government protests in a quarter-century, saying he hoped the surprise decision would help planned reforms succeed and create a "lasting peace." (AP Photo)

By Elias Meseret

Associated Press

