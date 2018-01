For first time, Saudis let women watch soccer in stadium

Image 1 of 1

In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi men and women attend national day ceremonies at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi women will for the first time be allowed to enter a sports stadium on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, to watch a soccer match between two local teams though they will be segregated from the male-only crowd with designated seating in the so-called "family section." The move is Saudi Arabia's first social reform planned for this year granting women greater rights. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)