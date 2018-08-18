Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Germany: No preparations made in case of alien landing
Published: August 18, 2018 - 6:39 PM

Associated Press
BERLIN: The German government says it has made no preparations for the possibility that aliens might land in the European country.

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Manhunt on for New Yorker who killed Ohioan at I-77 rest stop in Bath, officials say Today August 18th, 2018 5:17 PM
Ryan Lewis: Baseball’s new era is great for the sport, and hitting a batter because of a few home runs is off base Updated August 18th, 2018 4:59 PM
University of Akron football: Defense makes a stand in final scrimmage for Zips Updated August 18th, 2018 3:56 PM
Josh Gordon announces return to Browns on Twitter Today August 18th, 2018 3:17 PM

THE LATEST

Aide punished for Putin-Trump portrait prank Updated August 18th, 2018 6:51 PM
Orioles 4, Indians 2: Orioles’ Alex Cobb pitches complete game to cool off streaking Indians Updated August 18th, 2018 6:42 PM
Trump, former CIA director swap insults over security clearance revocation Updated August 18th, 2018 6:36 PM
Q&A: The Muslim hajj pilgrimage Updated August 18th, 2018 5:54 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal