Harry and Meghan don’t have to invite politicians to wedding; Trump, May and Obamas not among the invitees

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2010 file photo, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Inc.'s Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington. The two Harvard Law School grads met at the Chicago corporate law firm Sidley & Austin when Michelle was 25 and assigned as mentor to the 27-year-old Barack, a summer associate. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Gregory Katz

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continue to enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subscribing is quick and easy.