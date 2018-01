Honduran president starts new term as fiery protests erupt

Image 1 of 2

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez kisses his wife Ana Garcia during the presidential inaugural ceremony where he was sworn in for a second term, at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Saturday. Military and police officers launched tear gas at thousands of opponents who tried to reach the National Stadium to protest against the inauguration. The opposition does not recognize Hernandez's victory following disputed poll results. (AP Photo/Fernando Antonio)