Iranian rescuers find wreckage from plane crash

In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, a rescue helicopter flies over the Dena mountains while searching for wreckage of a plane that crashed on Sunday, in southern Iran, Monday. Iranian search and rescue teams on Monday reached the site of a plane crash the previous day that authorities say killed all 65 people on board, Iran's Press TV reported.(Ali Khodaei/Tasnim News Agency via AP)

In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, rescue and search team members search for wreckage of a plane that crashed on Sunday in the Dena mountains in southern Iran, Monday. Iranian search and rescue teams on Monday reached the site of a plane crash the previous day that authorities say killed all 65 people on board, Iran's Press TV reported. (Alireza Vasigh Ansari/Tasnim News Agency via AP)

By Amir Vahdat

Associated Press

