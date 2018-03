Judge, police help oust Trump Hotels from Panama property

A man cleans a marquee were the word Trump was removed, outside the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City, Monday, March 5, 2018. Escorted by police officers and a Panamanian judicial official, the owner of the Trump Panama City hotel has taken control of the property. A team of Trump security officials left the property. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Jeff Horwitz, Mark Stevenson And Juan Zamorano

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.