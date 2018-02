Meghan Markle says she wants to focus on women’s empowerment

Meghan Markle, left, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge laugh during the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018. Under the theme 'Making a Difference Together', the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

From left, Meghan Markle, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William during the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018. Under the theme 'Making a Difference Together', the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and Meghan Markle attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018. Under the theme 'Making a Difference Together', the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laugh during the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018. Under the theme 'Making a Difference Together', the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

From left, Meghan Markle, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William during the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018. Under the theme 'Making a Difference Together', the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, with Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018. Under the theme 'Making a Difference Together', the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.