Plane carrying 71 people crashes, catches fire in Kathmandu

Smoke rises after a passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, March 12, 2018. A passenger plane carrying 71 people from Bangladesh crashed and burst into flames as it landed Monday in Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, killing dozens of people with others rushed to area hospitals, officials said.(Bishnu Sapkota via AP)

Binaj Gurubacharya

Associated Press

