Pope meets with abuse survivors, weeps with them in Chile

A man is arrested during a protest against Pope Francis in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday. The pontiff is visiting Chile Jan. 15-18, where the Vatican's handling of sex abuse cases has fueled bitter criticism. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

Image 3 of 4

Pope Francis arrives on his pope-mobile to celebrate Mass at O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday. Francis begged for forgiveness Tuesday for the irreparable damage done to children who were raped and molested by priests, opening his visit to Chile by diving head-first into a scandal that has greatly hurt the Catholic Churchs credibility here and cast a cloud over his visit. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)