Scientists harvest 1st vegetables in Antarctic greenhouse

The undated photo provided by the German aerospace center (DLR) shows various salads which were harvested in the EDEN-ISS greenhouse at the Neumeyer-Station III on Antarctica. The project without soil but with a closed water cycle, optimized lightning and carbon dioxide levels is a test to become part of the nutrition for astronauts in future moon or Mars missions. (DLR via AP)