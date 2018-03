The Latest: Moldova expels 3 Russian diplomats in spy spat

Russian Ambassador Grigory Logvinov speaks to reporters briefly in Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, March 28, 2018. Russia's Embassy has accused Australia of blindly following Britain by deciding to expel two Russian diplomats. (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk)

Russian Ambassador Grigory Logvinov arrives to speak to reporters briefly in Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, March 28, 2018. Russia's Embassy has accused Australia of blindly following Britain by deciding to expel two Russian diplomats. (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk)

A sign reading 'Emabassy of the Russian Federation' displayed at entrance of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Germany will expelling four Russian diplomats in response to the recent nerve agent attack on a former Russian military intelligence officer and his daughter in Britain. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A man takes a photo of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Germany will expelling four Russian diplomats in response to the recent nerve agent attack on a former Russian military intelligence officer and his daughter in Britain. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The main entrance of the Russian embassy is closed in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Germany will expelling four Russian diplomats in response to the recent nerve agent attack on a former Russian military intelligence officer and his daughter in Britain. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

European Parliament Brexit chief Guy Verhofstadt speaks during an interview at his European Parliament office in Brussels on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Top EU legislator Guy Verhofstadt wants the European Union to sharpen sanctions on the Kremlin if necessary but also insists on a broader strategy to reach out to Russians in general. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

European Parliament Brexit chief Guy Verhofstadt speaks during an interview at his European Parliament office in Brussels on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Top EU legislator Guy Verhofstadt wants the European Union to sharpen sanctions on the Kremlin if necessary but also insists on a broader strategy to reach out to Russians in general. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Associated Press

