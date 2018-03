The Latest: Multiple nations expel Russian diplomats over nerve agent attack; lawmaker says Russia must respond in kind

5 / 5

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky arrives for a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 26, 2018. Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis said during a press conference that the country is expelling three staffers from the Russian embassy as part of a coordinated European effort to the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain. Stropnicky said the three have to leave by April 1, together with the members of their families. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)