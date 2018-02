UN says aid ready to go to 10 areas, but no Syria cease-fire

2 / 2

This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows an injured man sitting inside a Civil Defense van after airstrikes hit near Ghouta, a rebel-held suburb near Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the five-hour pause in eastern Ghouta was preceded by a barrage of airstrikes in the towns of Harasta and Douma, where Syrian troops and allied militia trying to push ahead with a ground offensive on a number of fronts from the east and west clashed with local insurgent groups. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)