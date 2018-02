World news briefs: Polish law barring some Holocaust speech signed, referred

Image 1 of 4 Polish President Andrzej Duda announces his decision to sign a legislation penalizing certain statements about the Holocaust, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday. Duda said that he will also ask the constitutional court to make final ruling on the disputed Holocaust speech bill. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

Image 2 of 4 Rescuers are seen entering a building that collapsed onto its side from an early morning 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Wednesday. Rescue workers are searching for any survivors trapped inside the building. (AP Photo/Tian Jun-hsiung)

Image 3 of 4 A humerus or arm bone and a drawing of a Cretaceous period dinosaur are displayed in a lab Saturday at Mansoura university, in Mansoura, Egypt. Researchers from the university discovered a new species of long-necked herbivore which is around the size of a city bus, in the western desert of Egypt, and could be just the tip of the iceberg of other finds. Experts say the discovery could shed light on a particularly obscure period of history for the African continent. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)