Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Christian Moerlein celebrates the return of Das Uber Fest Lager
Published: August 8, 2018 - 9:41 AM | Updated: August 8, 2018 - 9:45 AM
Full Screen Linked Image

By Rick Armon

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Platform creates special beer for InCuya Music Festival Updated August 8th, 2018 10:01 AM
Christian Moerlein celebrates the return of Das Uber Fest Lager Today August 8th, 2018 9:45 AM
Beer notes: Great Lakes honors Browns’ Joe Thomas with a beer; Fat Head’s opening Aug. 20; craft beer industry keeps growing August 7th, 2018 4:36 PM
Craft brewery coming to Akron’s East End neighborhood August 7th, 2018 12:58 PM

THE LATEST

Baby musk deer makes debut at Akron Zoo Updated August 8th, 2018 9:53 AM
Green to begin construction on two roundabouts Updated August 8th, 2018 9:09 AM
Munroe Falls councilman accuses city of not complying with public records law Updated August 8th, 2018 9:04 AM
Northfield Center voters to see road levy this fall Updated August 8th, 2018 8:50 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal